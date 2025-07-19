The 15 Best Star Trek Parodies And Spoofs Of All Time

When "Star Trek" first hit the airwaves in 1966, no one could predict just how popular the budding franchise would become. It would boldly go where few TV shows have gone before, leading to spinoffs, movies, and all sorts of collectible paraphernalia. It's pretty impressive, especially since the original "Star Trek" series was cancelled after just three seasons due to low ratings. However, it tapped into something in the zeitgeist and couldn't stay down for long, making it a prime target for a litany of parodies.

Between William Shatner's hammy acting style for Captain Kirk and so many fun, unique alien species, there's plenty for jokesters to poke fun at. And of course, the best spoofs are those where it's clear the creators have a deep respect for all "Star Trek" has done. Even if you wouldn't consider yourself a hardcore Trekkie, you'll probably find something to enjoy in these movies, TV episodes, sketches, and podcasts that journey into the final frontier of comedy.