The 15 Best Star Trek Parodies And Spoofs Of All Time
When "Star Trek" first hit the airwaves in 1966, no one could predict just how popular the budding franchise would become. It would boldly go where few TV shows have gone before, leading to spinoffs, movies, and all sorts of collectible paraphernalia. It's pretty impressive, especially since the original "Star Trek" series was cancelled after just three seasons due to low ratings. However, it tapped into something in the zeitgeist and couldn't stay down for long, making it a prime target for a litany of parodies.
Between William Shatner's hammy acting style for Captain Kirk and so many fun, unique alien species, there's plenty for jokesters to poke fun at. And of course, the best spoofs are those where it's clear the creators have a deep respect for all "Star Trek" has done. Even if you wouldn't consider yourself a hardcore Trekkie, you'll probably find something to enjoy in these movies, TV episodes, sketches, and podcasts that journey into the final frontier of comedy.
Galaxy Quest
You could make the case that "Galaxy Quest" is one of the best "Star Trek" films, parody or not. It sees a group of actors from a beloved science-fiction series called "Galaxy Quest" who are recruited by an alien race to protect them, mistaking them for the heroic characters they played on television. It's a stellar send-up of "Star Trek" as well as the entertainment industry as a whole with the characters all embodying various archetypes, like Alan Rickman playing Alexander Dane, a true thespian who resents being affiliated with such a low-brow project.
"Galaxy Quest" has also earned the highest honor a spoof can receive — adoration from those it's mocking. Many original "Star Trek" cast members have spoken about how much they enjoy the cheeky homage, with George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu on "Star Trek," calling it a "chillingly realistic documentary." It's also worth mentioning how "Galaxy Quest" has become a prescient work of art. It shows fandoms coming together to revive a cancelled series, something that's only become more commonplace in the years since it's come out.
Futurama - Where No Fan Has Gone Before
It's easy to see how "Futurama" as a whole is a loving homage to "Star Trek." After all, it's about a gang of misfits traveling the galaxy, albeit to deliver packages rather than explore strange new worlds. There are plenty of inside jokes to "Star Trek" throughout the cartoon's history, but easily the most thorough is season 4's "Where No Fan Has Gone Before," which sees the cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series" captured by a gaseous alien. It's up to Planet Express to save them from their worst fear imaginable — one really annoying "Star Trek" fan.
Much of the original cast is brought back to play themselves. It's a big deal since William Shatner previously turned down a guest spot on "The Simpsons," but he was more than happy to live it up in the 31st century. It remains one of the best "Futurama" episodes ever and gives us hope that 1,000 years from now people will still be debating where "The Original Series" or "The Next Generation" is better.
Robot Chicken - Two Kirks, a Khan, and a Pizza Place
"Robot Chicken" is one of Adult Swim's best shows, airing quick pop culture-related sketches using toys and figurines. No reference is too obscure for them to cram into a sketch, so it's understandable they've had plenty of "Star Trek" homages over the years. Easily, the best of the bunch is "Two Kirks, a Khan, and a Pizza Place," combining "Star Trek" lore with the Ryan Reynolds series, "Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place."
It's just over 30 seconds long, but it has a cheesy introduction sequence with Captain Kirk, Kirk Cameron (the other Kirk from the title), and Khan from "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Once you get to the meat of this fake episode, Khan knocks over a drink, causing Captain Kirk to yell "Khaaaaan," like he famously did in the movie. It's stupid in the best way, and honestly, the funniest part is simply taking these characters and putting them in such a mundane setting. Now we're just waiting for a full "Star Trek" episode like they gave to "Star Wars."
Frasier meets Star Trek: Voyager
Even the most devoted of "Star Trek" fans may be unfamiliar with the 1996 television special, "Star Trek: 30 Years and Beyond." It was a 90-minute celebration of all things "Star Trek" complete with speeches and sketches. One such sketch, and the one that's very much worth your time, sees a crossover between "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Frasier." Sadly, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) himself isn't in attendance, so it's the supporting cast of Niles (David Hyde Pierce), Daphne (Jane Leeves), Martin (John Mahoney), and Roz (Peri Gilpin) annoying Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).
It's the kind of crossover nerds dream of. There probably wouldn't have been any good explanation to make "Frasier" and "Star Trek" join forces otherwise, but this non-canon sketch gives all of cast a chance to shine. Niles is as neurotic as ever while Daphne insists people from her alien race (namely, British people) can read minds. The sketch itself is great, but make sure to check out the entire special if you have the time. There's a part where Kenny G performs over "Star Trek" footage because this was the '90s and Kenny G was inescapable, even in the vastness of space.
The Muppet Show - Pigs in Space
"The Muppet Show" had plenty of great recurring sketches, but we'll always have a soft spot for "Pigs in Space." Oh sorry, our apologies, we mean, "Piiiiiigs ... iiiin ... spaaaaaaace!" The sketches parodied "Star Trek" and other sci-fi media but mostly concerned themselves with messing with Miss Piggy. Despite being the most competent member of the USS Swinetrek, she often handles all of the menial labor simply because she's a woman. Leave it to "The Muppets" to call out harmful gender norms all the way back in the '70s.
"Pigs in Space" made a triumphant return in 2016 with a series of straight-to-YouTube videos where not much has changed over the decades. Miss Piggy is still in charge of cleaning up trash and gets on the butt end of a practical joke. There was even a "Pigs in Space" video game in 1983 for the Atari 2600 you can try to track down if you really want something bizarre to add to your nostalgic "Star Trek" collection.
The Orville
Over the past decade, there's been no shortage of new "Star Trek" series, from the legacy sequel "Picard" to the animated comedy "Lower Decks." It might seem like a "Star Trek" homage would be overkill, but Seth MacFarlane really nailed the tone on "The Orville." It's pretty much a straight "Star Trek" ripoff as it follows the crew of the USS Orville, led by Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) and his legally distinct crew members.
"The Orville" stumbled out of the gate with Fox not really knowing what the show was supposed to be. The first season mostly focuses on standalone jokes and feels more akin to MacFarlane's other projects like "Family Guy." However, going into season 2, "The Orville" leans more into emotional storytelling. There's still humor, but it comes from natural character relationships rather than tossing out random quips. "The Orville" is a testament to how TV shows deserve some time to find their voice.
Quark
"The Orville" is far from the first "Star Trek" parody to make it to television. In 1977, "Quark" made its debut from the mind of Buck Henry, who previously created "Get Smart." It seemed he wanted to make a sci-fi parody following his spy homage, and the result is the quirky "Quark," which follows a trash disposal crew traversing the galaxy, spearheaded by Commander Adam Quark (Richard Benjamin), who yearns for missions more glamorous than picking up garbage.
"Star Trek" is clearly the main source of inspiration, with some episodes directly lifting their plotlines from "Star Trek: The Original Series." For example, the third episode, "The Old and the Beautiful," directly lifts its story from "The Original Series" episode, "The Deadly Years," as both involve characters rapidly aging. The show was cancelled after its first season, with only eight episodes getting released. Fortunately, that means you can buy the entire "Quark" series on DVD without it taking up too much space.
Ömer the Tourist in Star Trek
"Ömer the Tourist in Star Trek" is such a pop culture oddity that it's kind of astounding it's from the '70s and not the early days of YouTube. Ömer the Tourist, played by Sadri Alışık, was in a series of comedic films in Turkey throughout the '60s and '70s. He was sort of like the prototype of Ernest P. Worrell (Jim Varney) in the United States where he'd just kind of find himself in strange scenarios. The final Ömer film sees him get beamed aboard the USS Enterprise, annoying everyone he comes into contact with, like Kaptan Kirk (Cemil Şahbaz) and Mr. Spak (Erol Amaç), based on Captain Kirk and Spock, respectively.
Granted, it's less of a parody and more of a straight-up recreation. It heavily borrows elements from the classic "Star Trek" episodes, "What Are Little Girls Made Of?" and "The Man Trap." Characters recite dialogue from the show verbatim. If nothing else, it shows how much of a global phenomenon "Star Trek" was even years after "The Original Series" ended.
The Adam & Joe Show - Stuffed Trek: The Toy Generation
Long before "Robot Chicken" made sketches using toys, you had "The Adam & Joe Show" from across the pond. The British sketch comedy show featured numerous recurring segments, including one where they recreate movies and TV shows using stuffed animals. This led to the creation of "Stuffed Trek: The Toy Generation," and as they put it in the episode, their mission was to "boldly go where many 'Star Trek' parodies have been before ... except with toys."
There's a certain charm to just having a bunch of toys randomly move about, probably by someone maneuvering them just offscreen. It's not like the stop motion animation one finds with "Robot Chicken," but the jokes were on point. Jean-Pork Pigard leads his crew to combat the Bjorn Borg where resistance is futile except when it's not. It feels simultaneously janky yet high-quality, like they really went the extra mile to build the sets and costumes to lend it a more professional air. It feels like the sketch you could make with your buddies, and that's part of the magic of "The Adam & Joe Show."
Mission to Zyxx podcast
Watching sketches and movies are all well and good, but if you need a "Star Trek" fix while at work or driving, you should listen to the "Mission to Zyxx" podcast. It's an improvisational sci-fi podcast about a group of Federation ambassadors trekking into the unknown to establish diplomatic relations with new worlds. It's like a game of "Dungeons & Dragons" but in space, and there are numerous homages to "Star Trek." For instance, there's an episode titled "The Worry with Wiffles," which is directly lifted from the famous "Star Trek" installment, "The Trouble with Tribbles."
"Mission to Zyxx" put out many episodes across its five-year span and earned widespread acclaim. The show may have ended, but that just means you can get started now with the knowledge all of the nonsense and mayhem reaches some kind of conclusion.
Saturday Night Live - Star Trek: The Last Voyage
"Saturday Night Live" has done plenty of "Star Trek" sketches over the years, but one of the best remains "The Last Voyage" all the way back in 1976. "Star Trek" had already been off the air for a while at that point but remained popular through syndication. "The Last Voyage" sees the crew of USS Enterprise run into extremely dangerous foes — network executives, who are there to cancel the show.
It's a great satirical jab at how executives care little for art and are more than happy to scrap a beloved show for parts. But the real standout in this sketch is John Belushi's impression of William Shatner's Captain Kirk. Belushi was an outstanding physical comedian, which people usually associate with big, wild movements. But here, it's the subtle mannerisms that truly sell the performance. And according to "Saturday Night: A Backstage History of Saturday Night Live," it's noted how Kirk was "one of the acting roles of which John was most proud."
Saturday Night Live - Love Boat: The Next Generation
"Star Trek: The Original Series" gets the lion's share of spoofs, but "The Next Generation" also got some love from "SNL" when Patrick Stewart was the host in his 1994 episode. Stewart may not have been a fan of his "SNL" episode, but this sketch definitely has its moments. It combines "The Next Generation" with "The Love Boat" with Stewart continuing to portray Jean-Luc Picard. Only this time, he's far more interested in making sure everyone aboard the ship has a good time rather than concern himself with intergalactic expeditions.
Stewart's performance is what really sells this thing. You can tell he's having a ball playing a rowdier version of the typically uptight Picard. The rest of the cast is filled out with the likes of Rob Schneider playing Data and Tim Meadows playing Geordi La Forge. It's a great precursor to see Stewart's sillier side that he would lean into more once he began playing a recurring role on "American Dad!" and other comedic animated shows.
In Living Color - The Wrath of Farrakhan
"In Living Color" wasn't content with letting "SNL" have all the "Star Trek" fun. It had its own bit with "The Wrath of Farrakhan," where Captain Kirk (Jim Carrey) encounters Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. It's an entire sketch built around that pun, but it manages to get a lot of mileage out of it, with Farrakhan pointing out how the white guy is in charge of everything, encouraging his diverse crew to stand up for themselves.
Jim Carrey brings his usual exaggerated mannerisms to his portrayal of Captain Kirk. If Jim Belushi went for a more subdued yet animated Kirk, Carrey's a full on caricature, complete with lengthy pauses between every couple of words. The sketch also makes some cracks at the franchise itself, like Spock (David Alan Grier) insisting he should be captain since he's the smartest and better director (a jab at how the "Star Trek" films directed by Leonard Nimoy were generally better received than William Shatner's). It's an edgier riff on "Star Trek," but we wouldn't have it any other way from "In Living Color."
Black Mirror - USS Callister
"USS Callister" kicked off "Black Mirror" season 4, and it's probably the least funny entry on this list. It dives into dark territory with artificially intelligent creations developing thoughts and emotions all on their own; they just so happen to be onboard a "Star Trek" ripoff. The Callister itself is a spaceship led by Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), who's actually a disgruntled worker for a tech company that lets out his frustrations on his coworkers using their digital avatars. He may slide into a William Shatner impression from time to time, but when someone in the real world makes him mad, he gets into psychopathic territory torturing them within the game.
It may venture into some disturbing places, but the central conceit of a video game emphasizing exploration is pretty fun. That's probably why "Black Mirror" gave it a sequel in season 7 that sees the remaining characters trying to get out of their virtual world. "USS Callister" doesn't make fun of "Star Trek" so much as pay homage and show how the sci-fi series can be recontextualized within any genre, from comedy to psychological thriller. It's just a shame that full "USS Callister" spinoff series never materialized.
Animaniacs - Star Truck
"Animaniacs" had a common sketch format throughout its run. It would take a story from history or a pop culture fascination and drop Yakko, Wakko, and Dot there to cause some mayhem. That's precisely what happens in their "Star Trek" spoof, "Star Truck." The crew, which consists of parody-friendly names like Captain Kork and Dr. Squat, get a visit from the rascally Animaniacs, who are a perpetual thorn in Kork's side.
"Animaniacs" may have been for kids, but there are ample references for any adults watching, like Yakko pointing out how Ricardo Montalban's chest is always prominently displayed as Khan. The real MVP of this segment is Maurice Lamarche, who gets to showcase some top-notch Kirk and Spock impressions. Pinky and the Brain show up at the very end, and honestly, we would've loved to see a whole segment with the two of them trying to use Khan to take over the universe. It's a free idea if Warner Bros. ever wants to use it for a revival.