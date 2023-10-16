Patrick Stewart Thinks His SNL Episode Is A Total Disaster – Except For Two Bits

After watching the monologue above, Stewart does seem a little bit stiff when he comes out on stage. Though he's clearly happy to be there and pleased by the thunderous applause — a reaction from the crowd isn't always so big, as Stewart himself noted — he's just not as loose and comfortable as he might be if "SNL" brought him back now. But there are two bits from his "SNL" episode that Stewart remains fond of to this day, and one of them is because of a future "SNL" writer who was just 12 years old when Stewart hosted in 1994.

When it comes to the sketches, Stewart particularly enjoyed playing around with Mike Myers and one of his recurring characters. As Stewart recalled:

"The one exception was Mike Myers, with whom I found myself in a sketch in which he played an irritable Scotsman who runs a Scottish paraphernalia shop and uses the catchphrase "If it's not Scottish, it's craaap!" – something that [my wife] Sunny and I still like to say around the house."

You can watch the sketch below, in which Stewart plays a customer who comes into the shop. However, Stewart isn't any ordinary customer. He's a Scottish therapist named Phil McCracken:

After doing a couple of the usual bits with store customers that the recurring sketch was known for, Stewart strolls in looking like a regal Scotsman with bushy eyebrows, and his character even gets his own pre-taped introduction, as if Phil McCracken was a character who previously existed in "SNL" history. What's particularly great about this version is that it breaks the formula of the recurring bit, and Stewart appears to be having a blast playing a boisterous Scottish therapist. But that's not Stewart's greatest contribution to "SNL."