Why William Shatner Refused To Guest Star On The Simpsons, But Said Yes To Futurama

In the world of "Futurama," no one is allowed to utter the words "Star Trek" without facing arrest and severe legal penalties. It seems that by the year 3000, Trekkies had gone from being a loose-knit group of geeks to being a full-blown religion. After years of a Trekkie religion, schisms began to form in the church, leading to inevitable and prolonged Holy Wars. To solve the problem once and for all, humanity agreed to load every episode of the original series onto a rocket and launch them into deep space where they would never darken humanity's doorstep again. The severed heads of William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, DeForest Kelley, and George Takei — all of them kept alive in jars — were also loaded onto a rocket and sent into space. Leonard Nimoy's head stayed on Earth and took a job in the local Head Museum. James Doohan's fate was not shared, other than to say he was replaced by a mysterious new character named Welshie.

All this information is revealed in the fourth-season episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before," wherein Shatner, Koenig, Nichols, Nimoy, and Takei appear as themselves (Kelley had already passed and Doohan refused; Welshie was played by David Herman). Most of these actors had appeared on either "Futurama" or on "The Simpsons," both created by Matt Groening, at least once in the past. Nichols had guested on "Futurama," and Nimoy and Takei had been on "The Simpsons." "Where No Fan" was a first for both Koenig and, curiously enough, for Shatner.

According to the DVD commentary for the "Simpsons" episode "Marge vs. the Monorail," the showrunners revealed Shatner had turned down several "Simpsons" guest spots before.

On Twitter, Shatner himself eventually explained why.