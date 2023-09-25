Futurama Season 11 Asks The Toughest Question In Science

Spoilers for "Futurama" season 11, episode 10 follow.

When it comes to any sort of episodic or anthology-based science fiction series, there will almost always come a point where the characters start to wonder: Is their world even real? Although "The Matrix" is still probably the most famous story about a guy realizing he lives in a simulation, the concept had been driving philosophers crazy long before modern computers even existed.

In Plato's "Allegory of the Cave," written about 2400 years ago, the Greek philosopher described the life of a hypothetical group of people trapped inside a cave since birth, unaware that what they perceive as reality is just a series of elaborate shadows on the cave walls. In 1641, René Descartes wrote about how his senses weren't a reliable indicator that everything around him was truly real, that he couldn't prove with certainty that his whole world was not just an illusion created for him by some sort of evil demon. Whether the culprit was based in technology or the supernatural, people have always trembled before the possibility that reality might be some strange mirage.

So when the season 11 finale of "Futurama" began with Professor Farnsworth announcing he'd created a simulation of his own world, it wasn't too difficult to figure out exactly where the story was going. Almost immediately, Amy starts asking whether or not this could mean that their own world was part of a simulation. Farnsworth first disagrees, but quickly changes his mind and admits that, yeah, none of them are probably real either. After thinking it over for a few minutes, it seems clear to Farnsworth that what scientists in our world call quantum mechanics is probably just computer code programmed for us by someone in the actual real world. Well, that's a bummer.