Why Black Mirror's USS Callister Spin-Off Series Never Happened

"Black Mirror" season 7 recently arrived on Netflix, and it brought with it another batch of twisted sci-fi tales. Perhaps most important of all, it finally delivered a sequel to the fan-favorite episode "USS Callister" from season 4, something many viewers have waited a long time to see. That's certainly good news. But at one time, there was talk of doing an entire spin-off series based on that episode. So, what happened? We finally have an answer.

Talk of a "USS Callister" spin-off series first emerged in 2018, with the episode's director, Toby Haynes, explaining that he'd had conversations about it. However, there have been few updates since then. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haynes, who returned to direct the season 7 sequel episode, "USS Callister: Into Infinity," offered some background on how the spin-off started to come together behind the scenes before it ultimately fell apart:

"I was talking about it as soon as we finished the first one. I said to [creator] Charlie [Booker], 'We've made the best sci-fi pilot for a show that doesn't exist. We've sort of done an undercover pilot, why don't we just go straight into a series?' And he said, 'Oh, you know, people have talked to me before about spinning off episodes and I've never wanted to do it. I like to do fresh ideas.' But me and Louise Sutton, who produced that one, kept coming up with ideas and badgering Charlie. Charlie likes to come up with his own stuff, because he's a genius. But I think by us badgering him, he very quickly saw the scope of what could be done and he started work on it."

"I think they first talked to me about doing a season of 'Callister' back when I was doing 'Andor.' That was the first time it'd sort of become real," he added. Indeed, Haynes was busy directing episodes of the "Star Wars" series "Andor" for Disney+, which was itself a demanding job.