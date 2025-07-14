15 Best Movies Like Hereditary

When "Hereditary" was released, it was like a desperately-needed breath of fresh air for horror fans — which was, of course, followed by a swerve, a telephone pole, and a headful of ants. Ari Aster certainly put his stamp on the genre with his 2018 debut feature, attracting audiences around the world with his story about a family engulfed by grief, shame, and dark supernatural forces that extend throughout their complicated lineage.

"Hereditary" was a certified hit for producer-distributor A24, becoming their highest-grossing film ever at the time (it has since been dethroned by the Academy Award-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once"). Years later, it remains one of the films that defines the contemporary era of horror, inspiring viewers to indulge in more experimental and unsettling frights. For those looking for a follow-up to satisfy these cravings, we've put together a list of our favorite films like "Hereditary," including a wide variety of thought-provoking terrors old and new — some of which inspired Aster as he was crafting his head-popping horror masterpiece.