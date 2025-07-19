Why One Marvel Writer Considers The X-Men His Biggest Disappointment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jonathan Hickman has written all of the four major Marvel Comics franchises: the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, and now his ongoing "Ultimate Spider-Man."

Hickman's "Avengers"/"New Avengers"/"Secret Wars" epic is the best long running Marvel story since Chris Claremont's 16-year "X-Men" run. In another world, Hickman's own work with the X-Men could've been as defining as Claremont's... but that's not the world we have. Hickman's "X-Men" earns the comparison to Claremont's in how abruptly it ends; Claremont's titanic run concluded not with a grand finale but when he left due to disputes with his editor, Bob Harras, in 1991.

Hickman put his spin on the mutants in 2019 with the dual miniseries "House of X" (drawn by Pepe Larraz) and "Powers of X" (drawn by R.B. Silva). Marginalized in the comics due to their absence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the X-Men needed a revamp to survive at the time. So, under Hickman's pen, the X-Men established a homeland for all mutants on the living island of Krakoa.

This was also another "X-Men" storyline that explored alternate timelines (à la "Age of X"). "House of X"/"Powers of X" revealed Moira MacTaggert, the X-Men's human ally, was a mutant with reincarnation powers. The current timeline is her 10th life, and in all her previous nine, mutants have fallen. Krakoa, and a silent partnership with Professor X and Magneto, is Moira's latest attempt to save her people — and maybe her last, since in a past life the precognitive mutant Destiny told Moira she'd only get 10 lives, maybe 11.

The 2019 "X-Men" relaunch was a huge success, but Hickman left Krakoa behind after the 2021-2022 mini-series "Inferno" (art by Valerio Schiti and Stefano Caselli). The so-called "Krakoa era" continued without Hickman until 2024, followed by the current "From the Ashes" soft reboot that made the mistake, I've maintained, of throwing the X-Men back into the same old, same old.

Hickman pitched his "X-Men" story as unfolding in three acts, but he only got to tell a version of the first one. In Hickman's recent interview on the "Off Panel" podcast, he had the following to say when asked about the hindsight of his experience working on the "X-Men" comics:

"It is the most disappointing creative experience that I've had because I didn't finish the story that I set out to do, which is a cardinal sin and a total bummer. [...] It's really, really difficult for me to talk about it or think about it in any kind of positive aspect because I would've crushed it!"

I believe him! Hickman adds that "a perfect storm," including "business stuff, Covid stuff, [and] publishing schedule stuff," disrupted his plans. He's moved on and been tight-lipped about his plans, but can we decipher what they were and what went wrong?