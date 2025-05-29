Ultimate Spider-Man Is Teaming Up Two Classic Marvel Villains (With A Twist)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Ultimate Spider-Man" to follow.

If you think you know everything there is to know about Spider-Man, "Ultimate Spider-Man" is putting that to the test. Written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn in alternating turns by Marco Checchetto and David Messina, "Ultimate Spider-Man" is part of Marvel's "Ultimate Universe" initiative.

A semi-revival of the original "Ultimate Marvel" branding of the 2000s, the "Ultimate" comics (including "Ultimate Spider-Man") are set in a parallel universe. In this world (Earth-6160), the evil-doing Maker messed with how history was supposed to flow to make himself the world's ruler. He's been deposed (for now), but the familiar heroes of the Marvel Universe still have to deal with the mess he made.

The "Ultimate" Marvel Universe has already mixed-and-matched a lot of famous characters. Weapon X, the program that gave Wolverine his adamantium claws, has been moved from Canada to Russia, with "Ultimate" Wolverine being called "The Winter Soldier." Bucky Barnes himself became a new Red Skull instead, as told in Deniz Camp's "Ultimates." The Maker also took 6160 Reed Richards' family away from him, so he became a heroic Doom instead of Mister Fantastic.

The "Ultimate" Peter Parker has only become Spider-Man in his 40s, having already gotten together with Mary Jane and had two kids. (The title of "Ultimate Spider-Man" volume 1? "Married With Children.") What's more, this Peter Parker still has his Uncle Ben, who is a journalist running a news outlet (simply called "The Paper") with J. Jonah Jameson. This rookie Spider-Man also has a crime-fighting partner: the Green Goblin, aka Harry Osborn. And while Spidey and Gobby battle Manhattan's evil ruler Wilson Fisk aka Kinpin, Oscorp is overseen by Harry's wife: Gwen Stacy!

"Ultimate Spider-Man" issues #12 revealed that Peter and Harry had been kidnapped by Kraven the Hunter, one of Fisk's lieutenants. Issues #13-14 then depicted Peter and Harry trying to escape from the Savage Land, a jungle hidden beneath New York and Kraven's hunting ground. Harry was seemingly shot and killed at the end of issue #14 ... but only after Mysterio showed up and told Peter to run from Kraven.

Mysterio, as in the villain famous for creating illusions. Fans suspected something was up and that Harry wasn't really dead. They were right ... but what they might not have seen coming is the face underneath Mysterio's fishbowl. It's none other than Gwen Stacy herself.