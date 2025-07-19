Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Reveals An Astonishing New Detail About Scotty

Much like Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Scotty was often shown with a glass in his hand across "Star Trek." Not that this prevented either of them from doing their duties, but both men clearly had a taste for booze.

In season 2 episode "The Trouble with Tribbles," Scotty sits down with Chekov (Walter Koenig) at a bar on Deep Space Station K7. Chekov, a proud Russian, drinks vodka. Scotty denigrates Chekov's drink as "milk" and "soda pop," favoring Scotch as a "drink for a man." Scotty doesn't need the drink to start a bar fight with some Klingons, though; all he needs is overhearing them insulting the Enterprise.

Later in season 2, in the episode "By Any Other Name," aliens called the Kelvans hijack the Enterprise. The Kelvans, who hail from the Andromeda galaxy, have taken on human form to interact with the humanoid crew of the Enterprise. However, they're also unused to the sensory experiences of being human: emotions, tastes, pleasure, etc. The Enterprise crew manage to defeat the Kelvans by taking advantage of their inexperience in reining in their base impulses.

Noticing that the Kelvan Tomar (Robert Fortier) takes a liking to human food, Scotty offers Tomar something to wash his meal down with. The episode then repeatedly cuts back-and-forth to Scotty and Tomar going through Scotty's entire liquor cabinet together. Tomar's Kelvan constitution eventually gives out to Scotty's prized possession: a 200-year-old bottle of Scotch.

At least for now, don't count on seeing such a scene in "Strange New Worlds." Note, though, that Scotty said he hardly drinks, not that he never drinks. Is there a backstory to be explored here? Was Scotty a drinker and he had a bad experience? Will "Strange New Worlds" explain how Scotty does become enough of a drinker that he keeps a whole booze cabinet in his quarters? The teaser for "Strange New Worlds" season 3 does show a scene from a future episode where Scotty is toasting with Jim Kirk (Paul Wesley) about what a good team they are.

Or, is this just an inside joke for Trekkies to show them that this Scotty isn't the one they know? Heavy drinking is a Scottish stereotype, one which doubtlessly informed Scotty's classic characterization as a high-functioning alcoholic. (Doohan, whose father was an alcoholic, had first-hand experience with the disease too.) Quinn has told the BBC that the "Strange New Worlds" writers want a more "authentic" Scottish portrayal of Scotty, and maybe part of that is leaning less on stereotypes?

We'll find out, as "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 releases new episodes every Thursday on Paramount+.