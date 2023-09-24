Why Fans Actually Loved Scotty's Terrible Accent In Star Trek: The Original Series

In the final episode of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Hegemony," audiences were introduced to a young Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, played by actor Martin Quinn. Scotty was, of course, the chief engineer on the starship Enterprise in the original "Star Trek," and was played by actor James Doohan. In a truly novel casting twist, however, Quinn is actually from Scotland, having grown up in the Gallowhill area of Paisley. Doohan was Canadian, affecting a broad Scottish dialect for the role. Simon Pegg, who played Scotty in the notorious Kelvin timeline movies, is from Gloucestershire in England. His Scots accent was a little better.

For many American and Canadian viewers of the original "Star Trek," Doohan's Scottish brogue was taken as 100% accurate. One can only assume none of them had met an actual Scot, however, as reports from the Isles describe Doohan's accent as pretty unilaterally terrible: a broad amalgamation of Scottish sounds that don't follow any known local sounds. Indeed, The Scotsman once listed Doohan's as one of the worst Scottish accents in all media. When confronted by his vocal choices at conventions, Doohan would defend himself by saying that "Star Trek" is set in the 23rd century, and Scottish people will sound a little different by then. This is a diplomatic and fair assessment.

Despite being wholly inaccurate, fans tend to love Doohan's Scots accent. Scottish people, you see, weren't well represented in popular media in 1969 (when "Star Trek" began airing in the UK), and many locals celebrated his very existence, even if the accent was off. According to a report in Polygon, several Scottish towns claimed to be the future birthplace of Montgomery Scott.