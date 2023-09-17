Gene Roddenberry Isn't Who We Should Be Thanking For Star Trek's Scotty

The legend is well-known to Trekkies. When actor James Doohan was first hired to play Montgomery "Scotty" Scott on the original "Star Trek" series, show creator Gene Roddenberry asked the actor to perform his audition using multiple accents, a talent Doohan had always tried to cultivate. After cycling through his catalog of regional dialects, Roddenberry asked Doohan which of the voices he liked best, and which one was most befitting of a futuristic engineer. Doohan said that he liked his Scots accent best, saying that he felt Scotland created the best engineers. Perhaps Doohan was thinking of Alexander Graham Bell, James Watt, or, most likely, Sir William Fairbairn; Doohan cited Scotland's many notable shipbuilders as his primary inspiration. Once the dialect was settled, the character emerged. Doohan claims to have named the character Montogmery Scott himself, after his own grandfather.

Some Scottish "Star Trek" fans have noted that Doohan's accent, while acceptable, is hardly authentic. His Scots accent, it has been indicated, is sort of an amalgam of sounds from around the Isles, with The Scotsman comparing it to Dick Van Dyke's weirdly Australian-sounding cockney accent in "Mary Poppins." Doohan, at conventions, defended his accent by saying it's the way Scots will sound in several centuries' time. Accents, after all, do evolve. Many people in the U.S., meanwhile, were hoodwinked by Doohan's Scots voice. According to Marc Cushman's invaluable book "These Are the Voyages: Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek in the 1970s, Volume 1 (1970-75)," Doohan shocked several U.S. casting agents, post "Star Trek," by revealing he was, in fact, Canadian.

So it seems that Roddenberry gave little input into the process of inventing Scotty. He knew that the Enterprise needed an engineer, and that's kind of where his input stopped.