First Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer Teases Murder Mysteries And Vulcan Guest Stars

If there's any "Star Trek" series that fully understands the franchise ethos of treading new ground and boldly heading out into the unknown, it's "Strange New Worlds." The throwback show with a hot new cast has spent two full seasons establishing itself as the best of both worlds: Abiding by the traditional morality tales of the fan-favorite "Star Trek: The Original Series," while still using every trick in the book to make this nerdy sci-fi stuff as fresh and exciting as possible. A perfect blend of episodic and serialized, a hilarious and oftentimes emotionally moving exploration into characters we thought we knew backwards and forwards by now, and the continuation of a uniquely optimistic mission statement about humanity's future and our capacity for good? Yeah, that's exactly how you win over the hearts of every Trekkie out there.

Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" has been a long time coming, particularly after the daring cliffhanger that the second season left us on. Now, Paramount has released a thrilling new teaser showcasing what the next batch of episodes have in store for us. The footage may be light on plot, but it's certainly heavy on tone and hijinks. Did we expect anything less from the writing team that brought us a medieval fantasy episode, a total reinvention of the fearsome Gorn, and more? The cast we've come to know and love are back for another space-faring adventure on the USS Enterprise, and each episode teased appears to be working in a whole different genre than the last. Oh, and there certainly appears to be a special guest appearance or two along the way.

