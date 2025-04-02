First Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer Teases Murder Mysteries And Vulcan Guest Stars
If there's any "Star Trek" series that fully understands the franchise ethos of treading new ground and boldly heading out into the unknown, it's "Strange New Worlds." The throwback show with a hot new cast has spent two full seasons establishing itself as the best of both worlds: Abiding by the traditional morality tales of the fan-favorite "Star Trek: The Original Series," while still using every trick in the book to make this nerdy sci-fi stuff as fresh and exciting as possible. A perfect blend of episodic and serialized, a hilarious and oftentimes emotionally moving exploration into characters we thought we knew backwards and forwards by now, and the continuation of a uniquely optimistic mission statement about humanity's future and our capacity for good? Yeah, that's exactly how you win over the hearts of every Trekkie out there.
Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" has been a long time coming, particularly after the daring cliffhanger that the second season left us on. Now, Paramount has released a thrilling new teaser showcasing what the next batch of episodes have in store for us. The footage may be light on plot, but it's certainly heavy on tone and hijinks. Did we expect anything less from the writing team that brought us a medieval fantasy episode, a total reinvention of the fearsome Gorn, and more? The cast we've come to know and love are back for another space-faring adventure on the USS Enterprise, and each episode teased appears to be working in a whole different genre than the last. Oh, and there certainly appears to be a special guest appearance or two along the way.
Strange New Worlds is back and zanier than ever in season 3
"Strange New Worlds" is probably the closest Trekkies will ever get to feeling united over any modern installment of "Trek" these days. Fans struggled in the early going to get on board the same humorous wavelength as the animated series "Lower Decks," while "Discovery" was rather inconsistent right from the start. So there's something perfectly appropriate that the unlikeliest of them all, featuring a cast spun off from "Discovery," is the one that has us looking forward to it the most.
Nope, you're eyes aren't deceiving you. Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" sure seems to be teasing an episode taken directly out of the 1960s aesthetics of "The Original Series," an Agatha Christie-like murder-mystery episode, and, yes, none other than Patton Oswalt suited up as a Vulcan. And that's only the briefest tease of what this writing team has up its sleeves this time around. Paramount unveiled the new teaser for the season and also dropped a snazzy new synopsis ... along with a tease about a new foe lurking around the corner:
In season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic 'Star Trek,' season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other 'Star Trek.'
"Strange New Worlds" comes from co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and stars an ensemble cast led by Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Martin Quinn, and many more. Expect the new season to beam up on a date to be announced this summer on Paramount+.