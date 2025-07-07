The 15 Best Movies Like Superbad

Greg Mottola's "Superbad" did R-rated comedy super good, becoming an instant classic on release in 2007. The insanely-quotable, super-raunchy follows the story of Evan (Michael Cera) and Seth (Jonah Hill), two high school seniors who are looking forward to one wild night of partying before they graduate. They're sex-obsessed, eager to drink as much as possible, and desperate to prove that they're as cool as their peers ... even though, c'mon, it's high school. No one's cool.

"Superbad" catapulted its leads to stardom, but the behind-the-scenes story of the movie was just as impactful on the comedy scene of that decade. In addition to being produced by Judd Apatow, "Superbad" was written by Seth Rogen and his childhood friend Evan Goldberg, and their unmistakable comedic sensibility would go on to influence the whole genre.

If you're looking for other movies like "Superbad," you could do a whole lot worse than seeing out Rogen and Goldberg's other projects, some of which are on this list. Below, you'll also find recommendations for movies that likely inspired "Superbad," movies that rely on similar friendship dynamics, and other landmark movies in aughts comedy. Chicka chicka yeah!