James Bond's 12 Most Expensive Cars, Ranked

Of all the billion-dollar franchises in cinema history, "James Bond" is second only to "Fast & Furious" in its offerings of vicarious pleasure to motorheads. From very early on in its six-decade run, the "Bond" series has continuously spotlighted dashing high-end cars as an integral part of its hero's gruff-yet-glamorous global spy adventures. And, if you've ever wondered what the most high-end rides in "Bond" history are, we've come to you with an answer.

This list ranks James Bond's 12 most expensive cars in the history of the official Eon franchise, which comprises 25 total films. A few ground rules and guidelines: Only cars driven by Bond himself (or, on two particular occasions, hitched by him and driven by his companions, including his substitute as 007) are included. Only the value of the cars at the time of market introduction is considered, even if those cars were already vintage items by the time they showed up in the film in question — there's even a 1935 car in the mix. Although the "Bond" franchise is as British as five o'clock tea, original retail prices (taken from J.D. Power and other sources) are given in U.S. dollars, and then ajusted for inflation accordingly, with the ranking going by the inflation-adjusted figures. And, to better steep this ranking in the real world, Q-supplied gadgets are not factored in.