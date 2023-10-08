From Russia With Love Went Off Script To Rescue One Of Its Best Scenes

Terence Young's 1963 triumph "From Russia with Love" was the James Bond series' first sequel, and, 60 years later, it's still considered by many 007 aficionados to be one of franchise's finest installments. It's a brisk, surprisingly brutal film. The gadgetry popularized by 1964's "Goldfinger" (and launched well over the top by 1965's "Thunderball") is kept to a sensible minimum (i.e., in a briefcase); for the most part, this is a revenge film in which our licensed-to-kill protagonist is lured into an elaborate defection plot designed to knock him off for having killed SPECTRE's Dr. No in the first movie. Narratively, it's as small potatoes as the mostly maligned "Casino Royale" follow-up "Quantum of Solace" (a revenge film in the other direction), but, at the time, it had the advantage of working within an unformed universe.

"From Russia with Love" has two of the Bond series' oddest highlights: the sexualized Turkish settlement brawl between Martine Beswick and Aliza Gur, and the messy train compartment fight to the death between Sean Connery and Robert Shaw. The roughly staged latter sequence suggests Young was able to literally roll with the punches and improvise within the tight space (while letting his actors take some serious lumps). But when it came to shooting the film's last action beat, in which Daniela Bianchi guns down Lotte Lenya, the latter of whom is lunging a poison-tipped stiletto hidden in her shoe, Young benefitted from having a writer in the room.