Amazon's Rumored James Bond Casting Wishlist Just Made Us Cringe

And just like that, the entire James Bond fandom can be considered both shaken and stirred. Ever since hearing the bombshell news that Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson had officially handed the creative reins of the 007 franchise over to Amazon, the future of Bond instantly became one of the most high-profile questions hanging over all our heads. The long-simmering drama taking place behind the scenes soon gave way to frenzied speculation over where things might go next. As far as directors go, we only just found out that visionary "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been hired to lead the next reboot in the years ahead. Now, we've received word on the young leads currently being eyed for the actual title role ... and it's safe to say that reactions are all over the map.

According to Variety, Amazon's wish list for the next James Bond has been revealed and, well, we're already tired. None other than "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland, "Euphoria" breakout Jacob Elordi, and under-the-radar pick Harris Dickinson are at the top of the dream call sheet for studio executives. This would be quite a change of pace from presumed Bond frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but it makes a fair amount of sense to go with younger actors who would remain in the role for several years to come. To that point, Variety cites insiders who claim that "the studio and producers are interested in casting a British actor under the age of 30." (We're left to assume that Elordi, who is famously Australian, falls under the definition of "Eh, close enough.")

Still, the report goes out of its way to mention that no meetings have yet taken place and that Amazon is eyeballing a likely 2028 release. In other words, they have "all the time in the world" (groan) to hire a writer, wait for Villeneuve's schedule to open up, and make a final decision on the leading man. Still, it's safe to say we have concerns about the names listed above. Looking at you, Tom Holland!