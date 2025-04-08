How Pierce Brosnan Feels About Aaron-Taylor Johnson Possibly Playing James Bond

The discourse surrounding James Bond is just as enduring as the franchise itself. Discussions about Bonds current and former have persisted ever since "Dr. No" kicked off the saga back in 1962, but there's nothing like the imminent arrival of a new 007 to kick the conversation into high gear. Now that Amazon fully controls the James Bond franchise, things have gone into overdrive.

Advertisement

Speculation is rife regarding what kinds of James Bond spin-offs and tie-in movies Amazon will churn out, while the already hotly-debated topic of who will fill the tux in the wake of Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise has now become nothing short of a conflagration. The sheer amount of names being bandied about in the last few years has been disorienting to say the least, but one name keeps coming to the fore: Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The British star is a somewhat safe choice for the Bond franchise. He looks the part, has the big-budget movie experience, and turned "Kraven the Hunter" into a massive box office success and cultural phenomenon (OK, maybe that last part isn't quite true). Still, Johnson would surely do a solid job as England's greatest spy, which is why the actor has previously been the betting favorite for the role.

Advertisement

Now, with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman in charge, all bets are pretty much off. But it seems Taylor-Johnson has a big supporter in the form of former Bond star Pierce Brosnan, who hasn't been shy about joining in the 007 discourse of late and is seemingly willing to go to bat for the younger actor — that is, if Brosnan himself doesn't return as Bond...