MobLand Was Originally A Spin-Off From A Very Popular American Crime Series

There are far too many TV shows to keep up with these days, but the new Paramount+ series "MobLand" might just be worth squeezing into your schedule. Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, the new show also benefits from Guy Ritchie's directorial flair and some incredibly sharp writing that's as witty and darkly funny as it is appropriately crass coming out of the mouths of some of London's most deranged gangsters.

Advertisement

Hardy plays professional conciliator for the Harrigan crime family, Harry Da Souza, who outside of his life as a mob lieutenant, is a family man who struggles with his work/life balance. One element of many that makes "Mobland" notable is its existence as a Tom Hardy project completely devoid of any weird Tom Hardy accents. Here, where he's not consumed by maintaining one of his "vocal silhouettes" as he calls them, he simply reminds us of his acting prowess, and his ability to project an everyman charm through a character who is about as wretched and otherwise unlikable as you can imagine, is truly impressive.

The same is true of Brosnan and his Irish crime lord Conrad Harrigan, for whom Harry works. Conrad is as unhinged as any of the footsoldiers doing his bidding (though he's outdone in that regard by Helen Mirren's Maeve). Yet, Brosnan makes the villain watchable in a way that goes beyond making audiences wait to see what psychotic act he'll authorize, or indeed carry out himself, next.

Advertisement

The gangster has a sort of alluring frailty to him, which masks a truly rotten core. This dichotomy is represented in Conrad's idyllic Cotswolds country house retreat, where he has all the affectations of a dignified, quiet rural life — from muddied Wellington boots to flat caps — yet runs one of the most brutal organized crime groups in the country, and isn't above using his charming English home to gun down trusted associates while looking them dead in the eye. Hypocrisy, is, after all, the compliment vice pays to virtue, and here Conrad's attempts to maintain the appearance of a kindly English aristocrat while simultaneously committing horrifically violent acts is grimly comedic in an immensely watchable way.

Making this show even more interesting is the fact that it actually started life as a spin-off from a successful U.S. crime drama series.