James Bond 26 Producers Announced By Amazon - And You're Probably Familiar With Their Work
The future of the "James Bond" franchise has come more clearly into focus, and it appears that Amazon is now wasting no time getting the next film moving after years of essentially no movement. To briefly recap, Amazon recently gained full creative control over 007, with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepping aside. So, who will produce the next era of the legendary MI6 spy? That question has been answered.
Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been named as the producers of the currently untitled new "James Bond" film by Amazon MGM Studios, per a press release. The duo, who both have decades of experience working in big franchises (more on that in a moment) will now set about shaping the future of Bond on the big screen. One of the biggest things they need to do is get an actor cast as our next James Bond, but that's a conversation for another day. Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Film Courtenay Valenti had this to say about it in a statement:
"We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond's next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."
James Bond's future is in the hands of big franchise veterans
"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema," Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement. "We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."
Pascal has been a producer in Hollywood for decades, known best for her time at Sony Pictures, handling everything from "Molly's Game" to "Challengers." But Pascal is also best known as the key producer of the "Spider-Man" franchise, which is likely what got her this job. That includes the hits, such as "No Way Home," as well as the misfires, such as "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." It's a mixed bag.
As for Heyman, he is best known for his work on the "Harry Potter" movies, which are both very British and very successful. He is currently working on the live-action "Harry Potter" series for HBO, which means he's also about to be very busy. As with Pascal, the hits come alongside misses, in Heyman's case the "Fantastic Beast" films. But the hits outweigh the misses, to be certain.
What's clear is that Amazon wanted producers with experience in big franchises. Aside from a new movie, we're also almost certainly getting "James Bond" spin-off shows and a full universe to help bolster Prime Video. Rather curiously, The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit took to Twitter to reveal that "the deal made is for the duo to make just one film." So, what does that mean for the rest of the franchise? That remains unclear, but what is clear is that Amazon wants to get this train moving under experienced leadership asap.
The new "James Bond" movie does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned.