James Bond 26 Producers Announced By Amazon - And You're Probably Familiar With Their Work

"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema," Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement. "We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Pascal has been a producer in Hollywood for decades, known best for her time at Sony Pictures, handling everything from "Molly's Game" to "Challengers." But Pascal is also best known as the key producer of the "Spider-Man" franchise, which is likely what got her this job. That includes the hits, such as "No Way Home," as well as the misfires, such as "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." It's a mixed bag.

As for Heyman, he is best known for his work on the "Harry Potter" movies, which are both very British and very successful. He is currently working on the live-action "Harry Potter" series for HBO, which means he's also about to be very busy. As with Pascal, the hits come alongside misses, in Heyman's case the "Fantastic Beast" films. But the hits outweigh the misses, to be certain.

What's clear is that Amazon wanted producers with experience in big franchises. Aside from a new movie, we're also almost certainly getting "James Bond" spin-off shows and a full universe to help bolster Prime Video. Rather curiously, The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit took to Twitter to reveal that "the deal made is for the duo to make just one film." So, what does that mean for the rest of the franchise? That remains unclear, but what is clear is that Amazon wants to get this train moving under experienced leadership asap.

The new "James Bond" movie does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned.