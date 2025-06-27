Squid Game Season 3 Ending Explained: Life's A Rigged Game With No True Winners

Based on what little we know about past winners, there has always been one survivor by the end. However, the rules do not explicitly state this at all, which explains the rationale behind the finalists ganging up against Gi-hun on the pillars, as they believe that the prize money can be divided amongst themselves. If this is truly the case, then Gi-hun's abrupt sacrifice feels a bit senseless, as both he and the child have technically won after Myung-gi falls off the edge. That said, closer inspection proves that the games have always been rigged to produce a singular winner, as the VIPs have always bet on one player out of hundreds. After all, the games aren't fueled by social altruism, but a twisted form of entertainment for the affluent who gamble on the lives of the participants. It is also worth noting that the game creates the illusion of fairness, constantly providing false hope to help turn players against each other.

It is not far-fetched to assume that Gi-hun anticipated this hidden agenda, as he knows that the Front Man has been ruthless enough to gamble on a newborn's life and even participate in the games to sabotage from within. Gi-hun's final words about human lives not being equivalent to "horses" could refer to the fact that horses are bet on for sport (something he also does in season 1), but the same logic cannot be applied to human lives, as they come with fragile hopes and dreams. This final declaration comes from a place of utter resignation, but he knows that he must sacrifice himself to ensure that an innocent survives. He allows himself to fall into the pit below, as he had made a promise to Jun-hee that he would protect her child with everything he's got. And he does.

But, the same uncertainty that leads Gi-hun to sacrifice himself also poses a pertinent question: How is Gi-hun sure that the Front Man will honor the baby's win, or that the child will remain unharmed? We know that the Front Man eventually hands over the baby and its winnings to his brother, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), but Gi-hun had no way of anticipating what would happen. This is a massive, careless risk, as he leaves the baby at the mercy of the cruelest people, while knowing there's no one to take care of it in the outside world.