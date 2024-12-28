Squid Game Season 2 Recycles The Exact Same Twist From Season 1

The following contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2, so proceed at your own risk.

In the long-awaited second season of the Netflix original "Squid Game" — the massively popular South Korean drama centered around a deadly but wildly lucrative game that lures in vulnerable players — the winner the first season's games, Seong Gi-hun (Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae) makes a surprising decision. Instead of walking away from the games and what's left of his life in Seoul, Gi-hun doesn't board his flight to America, and concocts a plan to re-enter the games and expose the entire enterprise. (The enterprise is, of course, gathering 456 players in a mysterious locale and forcing them to play children's games while shooting anyone who falls short and offering 4.56 billion won as a prize.) This is, at face value, a pretty solid gimmick for the sophomore season of a show that definitely could have been a miniseries. There's one huge, huge issue, though. Not only does the show stick Gi-hun back into the deadly games, but they repeat a twist from the first season, which feels lazy at best and creatively bankrupt at worst.

I'm being blunt and perhaps a little harsh, and frankly, that's on purpose! Whatever your feelings about "Squid Game" may be, you can't deny that the first season is a seriously impressive creative venture from writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Bringing a season 1 twist back in almost the exact same form is an incredibly frustrating move for season 2 of "Squid Game," so here's how the show repeated itself and precisely why that feels so bad.