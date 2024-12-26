How Squid Game Season 2's Big Cliffhanger Sets The Stage For Season 3

Proceed carefully; spoilers for the end of "Squid Game" season 2 lie ahead.



The second season of writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk's acclaimed — and unbelievably popular — Netflix series "Squid Game" is officially here, and the third season, according to Hwang, will premiere sometime in 2025. Based on the season finale, "Friend or Foe," what can viewers expect ... and what about that massive cliffhanger?

Let's back up for a moment. At the beginning of season 2, the winner of the games seen on screen in season 1, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), stays in South Korea despite the game's Front Man, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), urging him to decamp to America and leave his time in the game behind. He doesn't — and as the series jumps two years ahead, we learn that Gi-hun has spent that entire time trying to suss out the Front Man and stop the games once and for all (on account of all the murder involved). After his plan involving a GPS tracker inside a false tooth goes awry, Gi-hun is just stuck in the games, but has one advantage: he's done this before.

Just like in season 1, there's plenty of petty squabbling amongst the 456 contestants over the massive amount of prize money, but amidst that, Gi-hun is able to corral a small and loyal group of fellow players to revolt against the guards and, in the process, the Front Man himself. As the players split into two factions — those who want to keep playing and those who want the game to end — Gi-hun and a few others think they've overtaken a handful of guards, only for the entire mission to end in utter disaster. So where does Gi-hun end up, and how does this set up the show's third season?