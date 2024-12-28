Squid Game Season 2's Best New Characters, Ranked

Tread carefully and only move forward if you get a green light: this article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

If you're even just a little bit familiar with the concept of writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk's hit Netflix series "Squid Game," you probably know why the show features a ton of new characters in its second season. During the first season, which became one of the streamer's biggest shows ever when it premiered in late 2021, we follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae, who won an Emmy for the role), a man who's seriously down on his luck and owes a ton of money over some unpaid gamblings debts. When he's offered the chance to participate in a mysterious competition, he basically has no other choice but to accept ... and when he's taken to the mysterious location, he realizes that anyone who loses the game is killed on the spot, narrowing the field until (presumably) just one person wins the grand prize of 4.56 billion won.

Each player is assigned a number, and with Gi-hun as Player 456, the games begin and he ultimately triumphs — but after the game's controller the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) tries to convince him to flee South Korea and fly to America, Gi-hun decides to skip his flight and seek out the Front Man and his crew, exposing their many, many crimes. In the process, he embeds himself back in the game and meets a whole new group of players desperate for a life-changing amount of money, so which new characters are great — and which one really sucks?