How To Watch The Fantastic Beasts Movies In Order

The three "Fantastic Beasts" movies, all directed by David Yates and written (or co-written) by the disreputable author J.K. Rowling, serve as prequels to the eight extant Harry Potter movies.

The Harry Potter series takes place at a remote British boarding school for witch-kids and wizard-children, but it is set in the present day; while Harry and his pals learn spells and fight mystical creatures, the outside world of ordinary humans continues in its usual fashion, unperturbed. Wizards pejoratively refer to ordinary people as Muggles, and their magical machinations are kept hidden from prying human eyes.

Meanwhile, the "Beasts" films are set in 1926, 1927, and 1932, long before Harry Potter was born. They star the nerdy Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a magizoologist who studies and cares for a menagerie of, well, fantastic beasts that only wizards know about. The movies take place in America, and come to involve a dangerous wizard criminal named Grindelwald (Johnny Depp, then Mads Mikkelsen), his would-be minion Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), and their connection to a young Dumbledore (Jude Law). Newt fights a conspiracy with the help of an American auror named Tina (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), and the lovelorn Muggle baker, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler).

The films were released after the Harry Potter series came to an end, and came out in the following order:

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (2016)

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018)

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (2022)

The films are not as highly celebrated as the Harry Potter movies, and their production was infested with problematic artists. In addition to Rowling, better known these days for online transphobic rants, the films also starred Depp, who was in the midst of a domestic abuse trial at the time. After the release of the second film, abuse allegations would also arise against Miller. The first two films were hits. The third, less so.