How Daniel Radcliffe Really Felt About His Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Hairstyle

There are a lot of reasons why "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" is one of the more controversial movies in the series (although it performed pretty well in /Film's official ranking of the franchise.) It's a film that struggles hard to fit its 750+ page source material into a single movie, and it's the one where Ron comes off looking like a total jerk. One of the biggest complaints, however, is something far more petty: what's going on with the hair?

Almost every male character in this movie has long hair for seemingly no reason. It would be one thing if it was just Harry, whose book counterpart had a well-documented tendency towards long messy hair, but why Ron? Why Neville? Why the Weasley twins? (Only Seamus and Dean were spared from the trend.) And more importantly, why don't they have hair this long in any other movie? "Goblet of Fire" begins in 1994 — was there something going on that year in British culture that could've led to this? Were all the nation's barbers on strike?

The actual reason for the change was far sillier. As Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry) explained in the 2021 "Return to Hogwarts" documentary: