28 Years Later's Most Shocking Scene Changes The Zombie Movie Series Forever

Spoilers ahead for "28 Years Later."

There are a lot of gamechangers in "28 Years Later," the long-awaited third film in the "28 Days Later" franchise. There's the Jimmy Savile-inspired ninjas in the final scene, the implication of ravens being at least partially in tune with some of the infected, and of course that giant zombie penis that was flopping around all movie. I'm not sure why that one particular infected man had to be hung, but I suppose that's why I'm a movie critic and Danny Boyle's a movie director.

The actual craziest scene, however, is one that happens halfway through the film. Spike (Alfie Williams) and his mother Isla (Jodie Comer) come across a pregnant infected woman in labor. In an act both brave and foolish, Isla decides to help the infected woman give birth. Not only is the baby perfectly healthy, but the infected woman displays a level of awareness we're not used to seeing from them. She understands Isla is trying to help, and lets her deliver the baby.

Sure, she attacks Isla shortly afterward, but even that isn't necessarily a sign that she's returned to a total rabid state. It could mean she's simply trying to take back her baby, an action that at least displays an understanding of her own motherhood that you'd think would be beyond her. In "28 Weeks Later," Don forgets all love he has for his wife within seconds of his infection; the infected woman, however, might still see her non-infected child as someone to protect.

The implications of infected people being able to procreate are massive, as are the implications that come with their offspring being born healthy. But perhaps the most important part of the baby delivery scene is not the baby itself, but the way the alpha (an infected man who's grown unnaturally big and strong) reacts to it.