One Controversial Last Of Us Addition Comes From A Scrapped Animated Short

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season finale.

"The Last Of Us" capped off an excellent first season this week with a finale that hewed closely to its source material in major ways — with one obvious exception. Before Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) story could end (for now), viewers were given a look at how Ellie's story began, with a harrowing childbirth sequence starring none other than the games' original Ellie voice and performance capture actor, Ashley Johnson.

Johnson plays Ellie's mother, Anna, who dies just after giving birth to her daughter and getting bit by a feral infected person in the process. While Johnson's guest appearance is very welcome, fans may balk at the scene's potential explanation for Ellie's immunity, which comes at the last minute and is never scientifically explained. It turns out, though, that the Anna sequence has been a part of "The Last Of Us" story for years, even if we didn't see it. According to game creator and HBO series co-creator Neil Druckmann, Anna's story was originally created for an animated short that didn't end up seeing the light of day.

/Film's Ben Pearson attended a press event with Druckmann and co-creator Craig Mazin ahead of the finale, and there, Druckmann explained just where the birth scene came from. It turns out it was conceived around the same time as the 2013 comic book "The Last Of Us: American Dreams," as an additional story meant to promote the first game's release (as if it needed the help).