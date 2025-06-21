28 Years Later's Slyest Easter Egg Pulls A Fast One On Horror Fans

Despite the ending of "28 Years Later" establishing this new Jimmy character (whom we're going to see more of in director Nia DaCosta's follow-up movie "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," due in theaters next January), the film doesn't necessarily dispel the idea of Murphy's Jim making a comeback at some point. On the contrary, it may be doing the opposite; if we're including Jamie, that means that we've got at least three JImmys in the mix within this alternate Infected universe. This recurrence might simply be Garland and Boyle having a laugh, throwing a bunch of similarly-named men into similar plights and seeing the differences between each.

Then again, there might be something potentially deeper thematically at work here. St. James the Great, according to the New Testament, was the first of the Apostles to be martyred, and given the heavy religious themes to the "28" saga, I wouldn't put it past the filmmakers to make such a reference lightly. In "28 Days Later," Jim turns from a mere bicycle courier into a sort of avenging angel, a transformation that's literally commented upon by Selena (Naomie Harris), thinking he might have become infected when he hasn't. This notion of the rage virus apocalypse (which is only relegated to the UK and not the rest of the world, it should be pointed out) being a catalyst for turning ordinary folks into mythic figures can be seen throughout "28 Years Later," from the way that Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) is spoken about as a Colonel Kurtz-like maniac only to be revealed as a tender mystic, to how Jimmy has fashioned his cult of tracksuit wearing zombie hunters after both the Teletubbies (the program he was watching before the outbreak) and presenter Jimmy Savile, who was revealed to be a serial sex offender posthumously in 2012.

In this environment, it's entirely possible that Murphy's Jim has also elevated (on his own or through his impact) to the level of a mythical figure, being the man who nearly single-handedly took out an entire regiment of rogue soldiers, as well as infected. Though Murphy is only a producer on "28 Years Later" and does not appear, it seems that plans are in the works for he and Jim to make some sort of comeback in the future. If and when that happens, I wouldn't be surprised if we get a Battle of the Jimmys or something. Whatever happens, I don't think Boyle, Garland, DaCosta, and the other filmmakers will be denying us our Jim for too much longer.