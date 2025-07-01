The Batman Fans Need To Watch The Director's Horror Masterpiece While They Wait For The Sequel

When I watch "The Batman," I never want it to end. Even three hours isn't enough time in this world, and the spin-off show "The Penguin" could only tide me over so much. Even "The Penguin" setting the stage for "The Batman Part II" is bittersweet because that sequel remains years away.

Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II" has been delayed several times. The movie is currently set to open October 1, 2027, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly that he hadn't seen Reeves' script as of the end of March 2025.

It's easy to feel cynical right now. On top of these delays, Gunn is reimagining the DC Universe on film and it's difficult to see Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson's Batman fitting into that. DC Studios has even announced a different Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold," featuring Bruce Wayne and his son Damian/Robin.

But I'm holding out hope that "The Batman Part II" does not get canceled. If it does, at least the first movie will hold up as a superlative take on Batman, too. "The Batman" is a rare superhero film that does not reek of creative compromise and reaffirms that Matt Reeves is a blockbuster auteur. And while you're rewatching "The Batman," don't neglect Reeves' previous films. He broke out as a director with the found footage film "Cloverfield," then climbed even higher with "Dawn of Planet of the Apes" and "War for Planet of the Apes."

In 2010, between those big spectacles, Reeves made something smaller: a remake of the 2008 Swedish horror film "Let The Right One In," retitled simply "Let Me In." Reeves' movie (set in 1980s Los Alamos, New Mexico) is about a young and lonely boy, Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Owen's parents are divorcing and he's bullied at school; the only friend he finds is new neighbor, Abby (Chloë Grace Moretz), which soon turns into puppy love. Sounds like a cute and cuddly story, right? It would be, except Abby is a vampire.

Though Batman is no monster, he's sometimes compared to a vampire. He dresses in black, lives in a castle, prefers to go out at night, etc. (The Dark Knight has even fought a few vampires over the years, Dracula included.) Keeping that comparison going, I'd argue "Let Me In" is Matt Reeves' film that's most similar to "The Batman."