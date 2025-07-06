The 15 Worst Movie Death Scenes Of All Time, Ranked

There's a line in "The Dark Knight" from Heath Ledger's Joker: "In their last moments, people show you who they really are." That's likely why a great death scene can be an actor's dream come true. They have a chance to portray their character in a wholly different light than what we've seen previously. They can deliver one last heart-wrenching line of dialogue that'll stick with the protagonist. If nothing else, the audience can get blindsided and react accordingly to some shocking deaths they couldn't have seen coming.

That's assuming, of course, the death is written and performed well. There's nothing worse than having a scene that's supposed to carry dramatic weight, and the audience can't help but laugh at how stupidly someone died. Viewers instantly become aware they're watching a movie and can't reconcile the tonal dissonance of what they've witnessed. There are plenty of death scenes out there, but these are the ones permanently seared into our minds due to how bizarre they truly are. They remind us that someone shot this scene and went, "Yup, good enough!"