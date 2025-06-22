12 Best Matt Smith Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Matt Smith feels like a mess of contradictions. He often comes across as charming and even a little bit goofy, but can also imbue his work with a surprising amount of menace. He's excellent at picking television series to work on, but has appeared in bomb after bomb on the big screen. So what can we make of this actor who seems to be made up of so many different parts?

An aspiring football player (soccer football, not American football), Smith made the switch the acting after an injury sidelined his athletic career. After a string of small roles on television, he landed what would become his big break playing the Doctor on "Doctor Who." Since then, he's taken on a variety of different roles, sometimes the hero and sometimes the villain (and often somewhere in between), appearing in both film and television. And although we're all painfully aware of some of his worst films (sorry, "Morbius," but even Smith doing a vampire shimmy dance couldn't save you), what are the best projects he's worked on? Look no further — here are the greatest hits of Matt Smith's career.