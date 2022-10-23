How Paddy Considine Was Transformed Into The Decaying King Viserys For House Of The Dragon

Viewers of "House of the Dragon" have watched the alarming decline of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) over the course of the first season. With the show's time jumps, there is a striking visual progression as disease takes hold and breaks down the doomed King's body. Innocuous scars here and there eventually turn Viserys into a walking corpse of man, with missing limbs and the complete destruction of one side of his face.

To create the various stages of Viserys' wasting disease, prosthetics designer Barry Gower and his team worked hard researching and then developing the evolving looks we see onscreen. In an interview with Variety, Gower breaks down every single step in how they tackled this ambitious project. First up was the research, which involved looking into various real-life diseases to see what to pull from:

"We researched various flesh-eating disorders. Necrosis, leprosy, all kinds of horrible references. Lots of interesting shapes, colors and ulcers. They could give us a good indication for textures, colors, glosses, how dry things would be. It's very grounded in the real world of horrible diseases."

With seven different stages to execute, the team had their work cut out for them — especially in later episodes, which required a body double to show Viserys utterly wasting away.