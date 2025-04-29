Game Of Thrones' Creators Have One Major Regret About Their HBO Series

It's not a particularly unpopular opinion to say that "Game of Thrones" didn't have the best ending (though I'll say that some people right here at /Film might disagree with me). The series, which is based on George R.R. Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire," came to a close after eight seasons in May of 2019 not with a bang, but with a piteous whimper. So, do showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have any regrets? Yes, apparently — but their regrets aren't related to the series finale "The Iron Throne" at all!

Advertisement

In a January 2024 story for The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss said they had one major shared regret: that Mord the Jailer, a small character seen in the show's first season who was played by Ciaran Bermingham, never returned. "One thing I know I wish we could have done is there's the character Mord the Jailer," Benioff said in the piece.

"It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it," Weiss agreed. "We always talked about doing it." Apparently, they had a specific idea. "And we had the scene for it," Benioff added. "There's a scene set in a tavern ..."

"Was it Brienne or The Hound?" Weiss followed up, mentioning fan-favorite characters Brienne of Tarth and Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, played by Gwendoline Christie and Rory McCann. "But we realized too late that Mord could have owned the tavern. We could have had that actor in the background acting exactly the way he did as a jailer, except now as a small-business owner. It was just such an obvious, no-brainer, day-after idea."

Advertisement