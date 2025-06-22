15 Best Movie Death Scenes Of All Time, Ranked

Death is inevitable, but few are happy to welcome it. The topic brings with it existential dread, if not terror, and thousands of years of philosophical and theological discussion, all to try and cope with that final frontier. While some learn to approach the end with acceptance, even peace, it's seldom easy. And so, death in media becomes another tool by which we can confront this universal experience by whistling past the cemetery, if nothing else.

Dying in a movie can be a moment of tragedy. Done well, it can also be a black, vivacious laugh. Sometimes it's bathos: anticlimactic, like that bit in James Cameron's "Titanic" where some poor dude thunks off the sinking ship's propeller. It's a horrible laugh, but darn if it doesn't ease the sorrow. In honor of that guy, we're going down the list of 15 of the best cinematic deaths ever. It should be no surprise that these are all going to be spoilers. Some of them may even be upsetting. Grab your scythe and copy of the Death Note, and let's head for those endless fields.