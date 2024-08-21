How Logan's Co-Writer Feels About The Brutal Deadpool & Wolverine Opening Sequence

I'm willing to go on the record and admit that I went into "Deadpool & Wolverine" highly skeptical about the whole enterprise. The typical Deadpool-style of humor felt completely played out, sure, but it was only natural that Marvel would triple down on the obnoxious (yet highly profitable, judging by the blockbuster's billion-dollar performance at the box office) comic book character. But to drag along a beloved figure like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and, in the process, completely undo his poignant ending in director James Mangold's "Logan"? That's another matter entirely. In all honesty, I'm still convinced there will never be a better sendoff for the most popular X-Men than that 2017 film, but at least Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds had the presence of mind to directly address this adamantium-laced elephant in the room right away.

Not a single fan could've expected "Deadpool & Wolverine" to open by literally digging up Logan's grave and exhuming his skeleton to use as weapons in a knock-down, drag-out fight sequence set to "Bye Bye Bye" by N*SYNC, not least of all because this could've easily been interpreted as throwing shade at the previous movie. But not everyone interpreted this as some unforgivable slight against "Logan." While Mangold himself has avoided wading into the discourse (aside from one retweet on his Twitter account of an old set photo with himself, Jackman, and Dafne Keen), his co-writer Michael Green recently opened up about his thoughts on this potentially controversial scene.

In a pleasantly surprising twist, Green has nothing but good things to say about how the filmmakers handled this tricky tonal balancing act.