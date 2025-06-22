The 15 Worst Things The Avengers Have Ever Done

The Avengers are supposed to be synonymous with honor, justice, and heroism, but like any professional organization, there are times when its members disagree on the parameters of those virtues. The Marvel Comics franchise began in 1963, featuring the cross-over between several popular superheroes, including Iron Man, Thor, and the Incredible Hulk. Over 60 years later, every Avengers movie has been a cultural phenomenon, and the group has gone through a countless number of variations throughout the comics.

However, even though the Avengers are supposed to be the good guys, there are plenty of examples in the comics where that's not always the case. Whether it's through their treatment of heroes that are supposed to be their allies, or the complex ways they've struggled to survive in a modern political landscape, the Avengers have been responsible for their fair share of bad PR. These 15 moments from throughout the Marvel franchise, spanning comics, movies, and television shows, highlight some of the worst actions made by the Avengers as a collective of superheroes who, while trying their best, end up becoming the very thing they banded together to stop.