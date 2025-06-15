The How To Train Your Dragon Remake Completely Fails For One Key Reason

This article contains spoilers for "How to Train Your Dragon."

Remakes tend to be a touchy subject. The very idea of someone tinkering with a beloved film causes some folks to immediately reach for their pitchforks. On one hand, their announcements can feel especially discouraging in a landscape where most movies emerging out of the studio system are in some way tied to an intellectual property. But at the same time, remakes can often present an opportunity to imbue a fresh, new perspective on a familiar tale. Good stories deserve to be retold because adaptations can lead to visual and/or thematic shifts that engage with the original text in interesting ways.

When we discuss the best remakes, these are often the ones that come up as beacons of this time-honored cinematic practice. They don't negate the existence of the originals, nor do they replace them, even if you don't care for the updates. Over the past few decades, Disney has cultivated an entire strategy dedicated to seemingly remaking their animated library into live-action films (or, as the "Spaceballs 2" trailer refers to Jon Favreau's "The Lion King," a "live action animated Lion King"). Kenneth Branagh's "Cinderella" and David Lowery's "Pete's Dragon" are considerable standouts from their predecessors because their translations of the originals veer off in new directions that give them a sense of identity. Most of these remakes, however, tend to follow the same beat-for-beat playbook with superficial deviations, and often an uglier visual palette to present them on.

The live-action Disney remakes aren't going to stop anytime soon because, while some flounder at the box office, most of them make a considerable profit. Despite the money, they don't leave much of a cultural imprint. It's difficult to place the blame solely on parents because the diversity of theatrically released family entertainment is at an all-time low. These remakes are largely soulless recreations that are embarrassingly beholden to their animated counterparts. When it was announced that Dreamworks and Universal Pictures would be following suit with a remake of the Academy Award-nominated "How to Train Your Dragon," I initially felt a pit in my stomach at the thought of another wave of these movies.

What caught my attention, however, was that Dean DeBlois, co-director of the 2010 film along with Chris Sanders, would be returning to the world of Berk for the first time since capping off the original animated trilogy ("How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"). I maintained some optimism that the man responsible for some of the best animated features for Dreamworks and Disney ("Lilo & Stitch") would have a great idea to make such an ingrained family classic soar for a whole new generation. Plenty of filmmakers have revisited their own material, after all.

Within the first ten minutes of DeBlois' "How to Train Your Dragon" redux, I started to get worried this was solely going to be a slavish recreation of the 2010 film, and by the end, my concerns were not unfounded.