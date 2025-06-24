This Crime Action Anime Is Perfect For Fans Of Quentin Tarantino And John Wick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anime is filled with action series. That action is mostly "Dragon Ball"-flavored, though: superhuman martial arts, characters blasting energy or magical powers at each other, etc. However, if there's one anime that captures the kinetic, hot-lead-pumping feeling of a grown-up action film, it's "Black Lagoon." (No relation to the Creature from.)

In "Black Lagoon," the characters fight with guns, not any sort of Super Saiyan powers. The unrelenting pace and intensity of the series' shoot-outs is right out of John Woo's Hong Kong action films. (Or, for newer action fans, the "John Wick" films; "Wick" director Chad Stahelski is an anime fan.)

"Black Lagoon" lead Rokuro "Rock" Okajima is an overworked and middling office drone living in Japan in the 1990s. He's then sent on a business trip in the South China Sea, only to be taken hostage by a group of pirates from the Lagoon Trading Company: Dutch, their coolheaded leader, a supposed Vietnam War veteran who never went home; Benny, the group's tech support; and Rebecca "Revy" Lee, a nihilistic mercenary who's never seen without her two handguns.

Rock subsequently discovers the papers he's carrying are actually evidence of his bosses' shady dealings, and they intended for him to die and become the fall guy. Between that, some Stockholm syndrome, and proving himself a capable and quick-thinking pirate, Rock is inspired to join the Lagoon company instead. "Black Lagoon" follows the four leads taking mercenary jobs from their home base in Roanapur, a fictional port city in Thailand.

If you thought Mos Eisley on Tatooine in "Star Wars" was a "wretched hive of scum and villainy," you've never been to Roanapur. (It's also so similar conceptually to Madripoor, a South China sea island in Marvel Comics, that you half expect Wolverine/"Patch" to show up.) Numerous crime syndicates call Roanapur home: Chinese Triads, Colombian cartels, "Hotel Moscow," a Russian mob led by former Soviet soldier Sofiya Pavlovna "Balalaika" Irinovskaya, and the Church of Violence, a CIA-backed drug and gun trafficking ring who dress as nuns. "Black Lagoon" is all about our humble trading company navigating these syndicates and any newcomers to Roanapur who threaten to muck up business.

"Black Lagoon" began in 2002 as a manga authored by Rei Hiroe. Shortly after in 2006, it was made into an anime by the prolific studio Madhouse. Directed by Sunao Katabuchi, "Black Lagoon" ran for three seasons and 29 episodes of bloody fun.