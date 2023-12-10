How A Furious Samuel L. Jackson Won Back His Pulp Fiction Role

If you look at Samuel L. Jackson's IMDb page, you will see a list of credits in the hundreds. For decades, Jackson has gradually become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, appearing in movies of all genres at all budget levels in roles of all sizes. He's created a litany of indelible characters that make him someone so many actors — particularly Black actors — want to mold their careers after. Even if he has a dynamite screen persona he can tap into whenever he wishes, Jackson is one of the most versatile actors working, and though he's currently in his mid-70s, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite all the credits, there will be one role mentioned in the headline for his obituary when he eventually passes on hopefully many, many years from now. That role is Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster sophomore feature "Pulp Fiction." To this day, this role remains the actor's sole Academy Award nomination, and with hindsight being 20/20, it should have been his win. Actually, you don't even need hindsight for this one. I love Martin Landau in "Ed Wood," but ... come on.

This was a performance that took Jackson from being an incredibly reliable "that guy" actor to true superstardom, commanding the screen with the force of a supernova whether he's yelling at the top of his lungs or just quietly sitting. It's a performance you watch and believe no one else could have pulled off. Well, Jackson's route to playing Jules was far from ordinary and based on who you hear the story from, how he got that role varies wildly.