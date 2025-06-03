John Wick's Director Helped Create The Sleek Action Of An Adult Swim Series
Shinichirō Watanabe's "Cowboy Bebop" warrants no introduction. A neo-noir space Western like no other, "Cowboy Bebop" is an operatic tale about fate, the inevitability of violence, and the sum of our choices. Everything Watanabe has made post-"Bebop" has contained bits and pieces of this futuristic saga, including his historical adventure anime "Samurai Champloo," which looks back at an anachronistic Edo-era Japan.
The groovy, jazzy aura of "Bebop" has always found a way to seep into Watanabe's brilliant oeuvre, but nothing has ever come remotely close to this elusive sentiment. So when Watanabe's currently-ongoing "Lazarus" first aired in April this year, "Bebop" lovers were enthused about this fresh, snazzy story set in the distant future (also featuring a group of misfits banding together to accomplish the impossible). While Adult Swim's "Lazarus" does revisit the anime auteur's most compelling impulses, it pales in comparison to the riveting stories Watanabe has penned all his life. Despite being visually captivating (with animation studio MAPPA displaying their signature artistry with a breezy, fluid art style), "Lazarus" has a mind-numbingly dull narrative problem.
The show's premise isn't dull, at least on paper. "Lazarus" showcases a world that has found a way to conquer a universal aspect of the human experience — pain, which ranges from the physical to the psychological, and everything in between. A revolutionary painkiller named Hapna has become a part of everyone's daily routine, as it is used to deal with chronic pain or take the edge off after a hard day. If this sounds a bit too good to be true, it's because ... it is. The drug's creator, Dr. Skinner, suddenly broadcasts an ominous message that harkens the end of the world: Everyone who has ingested Hapna at any point in their lives is slated to die, as the drug will mutate in their bloodstream in 30 days.
This revelation kickstarts a desperate mission aimed at locating Skinner, but even saving the world is an ideal that some tend to disagree with. Enter Chad Stahelski's dynamically choreographed action sequences, which elevate "Lazarus" above generic genre fare. Let's talk about the kinetic action in "Lazarus."
Chad Stahelski's dynamic action sequences breathe life into Watanabe's Lazarus
No matter how you feel about the ongoing "Lazarus," it is undoubtedly stylish as hell, which is in keeping with Watanabe's signature approach to his stories. As "Lazarus" props up a world that is very similar to our own (despite being a futuristic one), human conflict inevitably manifests through intense chase sequences and kinetic hand-to-hand combat. Although Stahelski does not employ "John Wick"-esque gun-fu in "Lazarus," his expertise lies in bringing these often lackluster conflicts to life, creating an intersection where fluidity and violence meet. The anime's lead, Axel (who could very well be a postmodern successor to Spike Spiegel's effortless charm and "whatever happens, happens" outlook), approaches these fights like a voyeuristic performance, where his improvised stunts and aerodynamic movements are something to be breathlessly looked at.
In an interview with Men's Health, Stahelski spoke about his artistic influences and how Watanabe was an integral part of it. "One of them [influences for his work] was always Shinichirō Watanabe-san, with 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'Samurai Champloo,'" Stahelski stated, while noting that this admiration can be traced back to his stunt coordinator days for "The Matrix" movies, which were partly shaped by Watanabe's fluid, seasoned style.
This admiration is mutual, as Watanabe sought Stahelski out to tell a story about a protagonist who is sure that he will always evade a punch, and whose fighting style reflects this laid-back confidence. To actualize this vision, Stahelski worked closely with "John Wick" choreographer Jeremy Marinas and a dedicated stunt team, who meticulously planned every movement in the form of pre-visualizations for the animators. This beat-by-beat approach worked in favor of the animated medium, and to no one's surprise, Stahelski and co. absolutely knocked it out of the park.
In "Lazarus," Axel is as addicted to the thrill of danger as a junkie is to Hapna, which is perfectly rendered through Watanabe and Stahelski's collaborative efforts. Axel believes he's fated to save the world, which translates into his steady, yet reckless leg movements, which he uses to parkour across cityscapes or roundhouse kick a bad guy. Stahelski's fight sequences speak for themselves and do a chunk of the heavy lifting when it comes to introducing complexity to the characters in the show. Unfortunately, the rest of "Lazarus" (so far) is far less interesting, as style reigns over substance in this new, sleek Adult Swim anime.