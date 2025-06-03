John Wick's Director Helped Create The Sleek Action Of An Adult Swim Series

Shinichirō Watanabe's "Cowboy Bebop" warrants no introduction. A neo-noir space Western like no other, "Cowboy Bebop" is an operatic tale about fate, the inevitability of violence, and the sum of our choices. Everything Watanabe has made post-"Bebop" has contained bits and pieces of this futuristic saga, including his historical adventure anime "Samurai Champloo," which looks back at an anachronistic Edo-era Japan.

The groovy, jazzy aura of "Bebop" has always found a way to seep into Watanabe's brilliant oeuvre, but nothing has ever come remotely close to this elusive sentiment. So when Watanabe's currently-ongoing "Lazarus" first aired in April this year, "Bebop" lovers were enthused about this fresh, snazzy story set in the distant future (also featuring a group of misfits banding together to accomplish the impossible). While Adult Swim's "Lazarus" does revisit the anime auteur's most compelling impulses, it pales in comparison to the riveting stories Watanabe has penned all his life. Despite being visually captivating (with animation studio MAPPA displaying their signature artistry with a breezy, fluid art style), "Lazarus" has a mind-numbingly dull narrative problem.

The show's premise isn't dull, at least on paper. "Lazarus" showcases a world that has found a way to conquer a universal aspect of the human experience — pain, which ranges from the physical to the psychological, and everything in between. A revolutionary painkiller named Hapna has become a part of everyone's daily routine, as it is used to deal with chronic pain or take the edge off after a hard day. If this sounds a bit too good to be true, it's because ... it is. The drug's creator, Dr. Skinner, suddenly broadcasts an ominous message that harkens the end of the world: Everyone who has ingested Hapna at any point in their lives is slated to die, as the drug will mutate in their bloodstream in 30 days.

This revelation kickstarts a desperate mission aimed at locating Skinner, but even saving the world is an ideal that some tend to disagree with. Enter Chad Stahelski's dynamically choreographed action sequences, which elevate "Lazarus" above generic genre fare. Let's talk about the kinetic action in "Lazarus."