John Wick's 'Gun-Fu' Action Style Was Originally Designed For A Jason Statham Movie [Exclusive]

When "John Wick" blasted into theaters on October 24, 2014, moviegoers lost their minds over the film's inventive amalgam of hand-to-hand combat and gunplay. It was doubly impressive due to Keanu Reeves' seemingly effortless facility for performing many of his own stunts. Obviously, no one was surprised that the star of "The Matrix" franchise could brawl and shoot convincingly, but the degree of difficulty appeared to be off the charts. Just when you think you've seen every possible iteration of martial arts combat on screen, along comes stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski to show action junkies that there's still plenty of room for throwdown innovation.

If you're a hardcore fan of the genre, you know that filmmakers have blended these gunplay and hand-to-hand combat before. The Wachowskis first introduced the idea in "The Matrix," which inspired Kurt Wimmer to go utterly gonzo by inventing "gun kata" in his ludicrously entertaining "Equilibrium." Wimmer was so far ahead of the game that the now-disgraced duo of Harvey and Bob Weinstein dumped his movie into theaters at the end of 2002 because, in part, they didn't think moviegoers would get off on this newfangled action concept. "Equilibrium" subsequently became a cult hit, but it would take another decade for studios and mainstream audiences to fully embrace the art of "gun-fu" (a term coined by CHUD webmaster Nick Nunziata 23 years ago).

While Stahelski didn't invent gun-fu, he unquestionably took it to the next level with the brilliant 87North stunt crew in the first "John Wick" movie. This fighting style has only grown more sophisticated over the, thus far, four feature sequels and sole television spinoff ("The Continental: From the World of John Wick"). For those curious about the origins and development of gun-fu over the years, there's a behind-the-scenes documentary on the way from director Jeffrey Doe titled "Wick Is Pain," and one of the film's most surprising reveals is that Jason Statham almost had the honor of introducing the punch-kick-bang discipline.