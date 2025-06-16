12 Best Movies Like The Devil Wears Prada

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Devil Wears Prada" was released in 2006 and remains one of the most beloved films of the last two decades. The David Frankel film starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine in New York City. The movie was written by Aline Brosh McKenna and was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. It's no secret that Miranda was inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, but the fashion maven wasn't the singular blueprint for the role, as the character was also inspired by two surprising legendary Hollywood men.

The story follows Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist with little fashion sense, who ends up scoring a job as Miranda's second assistant. Between her disinterest in the magazine and Miranda's difficult behavior, it proves to be a tough job. As Andy begins to try harder, she finds herself getting caught up in the intense world of fashion, which puts a strain on her personal life. As Andy and Miranda begin to understand each other, the film proves to be a lesson in staying true to yourself in a challenging environment.

The film went on to earn two Academy Award nominations, and Streep won a Golden Globe for her performance. Now, after 20 years, a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" is currently in the works. As fans await the next installment, there are plenty of similar films to enjoy. This list has you covered if you're looking for movies about fashion, terrible bosses, aspiring writers, and/or characters learning to be their true selves. You might call them "chick flicks," but we call them "must-sees."

Here are the best movies like "The Devil Wears Prada" to watch next.