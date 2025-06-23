Beyond The Sea: Josh Hartnett's Black Mirror Episode, Explained

Season 6 of "Black Mirror" was an odd one. In a TV show that's typically about the not-too-distant future, season 6 brought viewers into the past. "Mazey Day" took place in the mid-2000s, "Loch Henry" in the '90s, and "Demon 79" in the late '70s. "Beyond the Sea" continued the backwards trend by taking place in an alternate version of 1969 – one where NASA's gotten much further ahead in the space race.

The main two astronaut characters, Cliff Stanfield (Aaron Paul) and David Ross (Josh Hartnett), are living half their daily lives in a spaceship hundreds of thousands of miles away from Earth. For the other half of their lives, they use a machine that projects their consciousnesses back to Earth, where they're living inside robot clones (called replicas) that feel the same as their regular bodies.

This setup seems to be working out great, but then one of those dastardly Culkin brothers swoops in to ruin it. In the episode's second darkest scene, a cult leader (played by Rory Culkin) breaks into David's house and murders him and his entire family. David's consciousness survives, being beamed back up into his spaceship, but the rest of his family isn't so lucky. Now David's stuck in a spaceship for years, traumatized by the murder of his family.

Cliff feels bad about the situation, so he lets David use his replica. For a few hours a day, David gets to walk around in Cliff's skin and interact with Cliff's family. But because this is "Black Mirror," the good deed can't go unpunished: David grows too attached to Cliff's wife Lana (Kate Mara), and resents Cliff for not appreciating what he has. After several weeks of growing tension, Cliff cuts David off from his replica. David responds by trapping Cliff outside the spaceship and using Cliff's replica without permission. What does he do with Cliff's replica? He uses it to murder Cliff's wife and child.

David lets Cliff back into the ship, where Cliff uses his replica and sees the bloody aftermath of David's double-homicide. The episode ends with the two angry at each other, but not trying to kill each other just yet. David and Cliff go back to working on the ship, which they'll be stuck on 24/7 for at least another couple years. It's a textbook "Black Mirror" feel-bad ending. But what does it all mean?