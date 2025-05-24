Black Mirror's Most Violent (But Gorgeous) Episode Originally Had A Different Setting

The nationality of "Black Mirror" is a little complicated. Most of the first two seasons of the show were definitely British, which makes sense given that it was released on Channel 4 in the UK. The first bit of foreshadowing for its American turn came in the 2014 special "White Christmas," in which Jon Hamm (the man behind one of the most iconic American TV characters of the 2000s), co-led the episode. The episode still took place in a fictional version of the UK, however, and its dark ending feels much more in line what fans consider to be the British spirit of "Black Mirror."

After "White Christmas," the show was bought by the American streaming service Netflix, and its first episode back was a very American "Nosedive." From this point on, "Black Mirror" would seem to switch back and forth between American or British settings and protagonists. Fans immediately picked up on how the British episodes were noticeably darker and grittier. The American Kelly and Yorkie in "San Junipero" got to live happily ever after in a digital utopia, whereas the British Kenny in "Shut Up and Dance" got tortured for an entire episode before being arrested for pedophilia. There are exceptions of course, but there's a general sense of optimism in the American episodes that's not shared by the British ones.

Season 4's "Crocodile" changes things up slightly: the characters are from the UK, but the episode itself is set (and filmed) in Iceland. And unlike other episodes, which are filmed in one place but disguised as another, the setting of "Crocodile" seems like it's clearly supposed to be Iceland. The camera often lingers on the landscape, which looks so peaceful in contrast to the horrors going on in the main character's life. The Icelandic backdrop of "Crocodile" gives the whole episode a unique, almost otherworldly feel.

Showrunner Charlie Brooker was happy with how the Iceland scenery turned out, although he revealed in a 2018 interview that it was originally supposed to take place in Scotland. He explained, "Originally, the first draft of the script said 'Scotland' and then I think Netflix actually suggested Iceland as a stunning backdrop and we went, 'Yeah okay! That sounds good.'"