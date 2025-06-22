Why Andor's Creator Thinks Syril Karn Is The Show's Most Romantic Character

This article contains spoilers for "Andor."

"Andor" is the story of, well, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and how he goes from a small-time criminal to the rebel that helps bring down the Death Star. But Imperial officer Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), who first tries to arrest Cassian, thinks he's the hero of the story. Syril doesn't question the Empire's evil actions, or his own — until "Andor" season 2, when he learns his girlfriend Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) used him as a tool to help move facilitate a genocide on planet Ghorman.

Fans and critics have described Syril as a "worm" or "bootlicker" (by Soller himself), and he earns those descriptors. He's a bureaucrat looking to climb the ladder, not especially sadistic but with a huge sense of self-importance, even if he can't get out from his belittling mother's (Kathryn Hunter) heel. Syril is unlike other "Star Wars" villains in this way, because he's there to show in a regime like the Empire, most of the evil is not carried out by dark wizards, evil Sith Lords, or even big shot commandants like Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing). It's done by "normal" people born and raised in an evil environment.

But "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy has a different perspective on Syril. On the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, Gilroy called Syril "a romantic character," and went as far as to deem him "maybe the most romantic character in the whole show." He specifically contrasts the wide-eyed Syril with the realist Dedra, who is "a true believer. She grew up in an Imperial kinderblock, she's a zealot. Whatever chaos is inside her is contained."

Gilroy pointed to the opening scene of "Andor" episode 5, "The Axe Forgets." Syril has been fired as a police officer on planet Morlana One, so he has to move back in with his mother on Coruscant. Sitting in his childhood bedroom, he looks out the window and sees light piercing through the window and touching his face. "[Syril's] fantasies could be anything, and he buys into this fascist, Imperial mindset and constructs everything," said Gilroy. "The whole cathedral he builds inside himself is all about that."

Syril's fate in the "Andor" season 2 episode "Who Are You?" is well-earned in its brutality; he sees the massacre he helped start as it's carried out, spots Cassian, and attacks him, but realizes the man he's fighting doesn't even know who he is. He gets one moment for that to sink and then is shot in the head. It's what Syril deserved, but Gilroy said it's not supposed to be completely satisfactory. "When [Syril's dream] comes crashing down, that's really sad to me [...] if you're writing well, you feel that way about all of [your characters]."