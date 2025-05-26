How Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Decided Dedra Meero's Fate

Spoilers for "Andor" follow.

The premise of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" offered a chance to see the POV of the "little people" of the "Star Wars" universe. Rebel soldiers like Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) are the people who help make history happen but wind up, in the long run, forgotten by it. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) lands the lucky shot to destroy the Death Star, but "Rogue One" recontextualizes how he only got there due to the struggles and sacrifices of many others.

"Rogue One" zoomed out from the villains' centers of power, too. Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) may be head of the Death Star construction project, but he's a middle manager next to Darth Vader (James Earl Jones & David Prowse/Spencer Wilding) and Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing/Guy Henry).

The freshly-wrapped "Rogue One" prequel series "Andor" extends this POV by going even further down the totem pole. "Andor" offers the best look yet at the workings of the Imperial bureaucracy, even though Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is nowhere in sight. It's like the Death Star conference room scene in the original "Star Wars," where Darth Vader says he finds Admiral Motti's (Richard LeParmentier) lack of faith in the Force disturbing. Only this time, there's no Dark Lord of the Sith around to break up the political talk.

Our eye into this story is Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), an intelligence officer at the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB). Ambitious and ruthless, she's out to make herself the rising star to her superior Major Lio Partagaz (Anton Lesser).

If you take a quick glance at Dedra's situation and don't account for context, she seems like the kind of character you could root for. She's an underdog at the office and a woman in a man's galaxy. "Andor" smartly indicts the audience's impulse to root for her and then stamps it out. Dedra's not misguided or naive to the reality of the Empire. She's a true believer fascist and a key piece in the planning of horrible evil, such as the Ghorman genocide.

That's why it's so satisfying that, in "Andor" series finale "Jedha, Kyber, Erso," Dedra's fate is being imprisoned by the very Empire to which she dedicated herself. "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy told Vanity Fair that Dedra going to prison is "worse than death" — especially since, back in "Andor" season 1, viewers got a bitter taste of what imperial prisons are like.