Why Andor Doesn't Feature Star Wars Villains Darth Vader & Palpatine

"Andor" truly is the single best thing "Star Wars" has done since "The Empire Strikes Back." This is a bold, poignant, timely political thriller set in the galaxy far, far away. It works precisely because it's a grounded show that takes place in a big franchise like "Star Wars," bringing timely sociopolitical commentary to a well-established sandbox.

And yet, one of the most special things about "Andor" is how it treats the rest of the "Star Wars" galaxy, managing to connect to the entire franchise while still resisting the urge to just point at every Glup Shitto imaginable and wink at the audience. Every reference feels earned, and the show gives meaningful context rather than just doing obvious cameos. Whether it's creating links to "Star Wars Rebels" or just giving us a catchy wedding song that's a galaxy-wide mega hit, "Andor" makes the galaxy feel more connected without feeling forced.

This is why it was very refreshing to realize that "Andor" never features the two biggest villains in "Star Wars": Darth Vader and Emperor Sheev "I am the Senate" Palpatine.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy addressed the lack of Siths in "Andor" and how intentional that was. "No, [Adding Vader to the show] was never on my agenda," Gilroy said. "Writing for Darth Vader is really limiting. I've done it. He doesn't have a lot to say." Likewise, when asked about Palpatine, Gilroy simply said he was "too big a piece of meat for me to introduce. It was too heavy a lift. I thought about it at one point, but it was too heavy a lift."