Andor Season 2's Catchy Wedding Song Raises Some Serious Questions

This article contains mild spoilers for "Andor."

"Andor" really is the best thing to happen to "Star Wars" since the Battle of Hoth. Creator Tony Gilroy and his team have crafted a sci-fi drama like nothing else in either the galaxy far, far away or on television in general.

Advertisement

This is a "Star Wars" show that is unequivocally a reflection of our political reality, staring at fascism right in the face and showing how terrifyingly mundane it can be. And yet, it is also a series distinctly set in the galaxy far, far away, a show that works precisely because it is a "Star Wars" title. Its commentary serves not just to hold a mirror to our world but to add complexity and nuance to a franchise that started as a space opera. Indeed, given how much "Andor" reflects our world, it has blurred the line a bit between what can be real in our world and in "Star Wars."

We've seen plenty of grounded, realistic imagery in "Andor" that we'd not seen before, like a seedy brothel or a beach resort in what can only be described as Space Miami. Now, "Andor" season 2, episode 3, "Harvest," has gifted audiences with the "Star Wars" equivalent of "Macarena."

Advertisement

That's right, the iconic pop culture phenomenon of the '90s, only "Star Wars"-style. It comes during the climax of episode 3 as Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma finds herself in the hellish wedding of her daughter. What most guests consider a joyous occasion, a weekend to celebrate Chandrilan culture and heritage (and also a phenomenally lavish party with the one and only DJ Disco Droid in charge of the music), is actually Mon's personal hell. Her daughter hates her, while her best friend is betraying her confidence and is about to be murdered by her own co-conspirator. In the middle of this, right as the senator and future Rebel leader has an emotional breakdown, DJ Disco Droid drops an enormous banger — a new remix of "Niamos!"