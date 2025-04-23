Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Explains The 'Big Galactic Hit' & The Wedding Scene Disco Droid [Exclusive Interview]

There is only one way out. This article contains minor spoilers for the first three episodes of "Andor" season 2.

Ever since the moment "Andor" first arrived on streaming, "Star Wars" has simply never been the same — and there's more than one artist responsible for that. Season 2 is even darker, bolder, and better than ever, maintaining all the grown-up themes and unabashed political commentary that writer, showrunner, and creator Tony Gilroy injected into this prequel/spin-off series to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." But as much as this brilliant franchise offering owes its existence to Diego Luna's gritty title character, a very different kind of hero has emerged from the background as a fan favorite: Genevieve O'Reilly's Senator Mon Mothma. After initially appearing in "Revenge of the Sith" (or, more accurately, in scenes left on the cutting room floor), the actor's "Star Wars" arc has closely paralleled Gilroy's. Both played large roles in "Rogue One," and now they've reunited once again for another go-around, three years after portraying the future Rebellion leader like we've never seen her before.

And, boy, was that nothing compared to where O'Reilly and Gilroy take Mon Mothma in season 2. Episodes 1-3 of the series, all of which dropped at once as part of Disney's unusual new release strategy, cover a whole lot of new ground, but perhaps no subplot stands out quite like the Chandrilan wedding sequence that plays out over the course of this early part of the season. Under fire from supposed ally Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), relentlessly pressured by the shadowy Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), and now confronted with the continued rejection of her own husband Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie) and young daughter Leida (Bronte Carmichael), Mon Mothma has hit her breaking point. Naturally, "Andor" depicts this with as much complexity, thoughtfulness, and grace as it always has.

I recently had the chance to sit down for a Zoom interview with both Gilroy and O'Reilly, where we discussed everything from the creative freedom Gilroy enjoyed on the series, why both agree that Mon Mothma's emotional journey is "the most difficult one in the whole show," and, most importantly of all, everything you could possibly want to know about that scene-stealing disco droid (and the origins of that absolute bop of an EDM song) during Mon's drunken wedding dance.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.