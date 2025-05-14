Andor Season 2 Gives Every Villain The Awful, Righteous Fate They Deserve

After "Rogue One" shocked audiences everywhere by killing every single main character in the movie in very tragic ways, there was reason to believe its prequel series, "Andor," would follow suit. Sure, we knew Diego Luna's Cassian was supposed to make it to the end as he still has a couple of days left in him, but everyone else had a death mark the size of a moon (scratch that — a space station).

It doesn't help that Tony Gilroy and his team made "Andor" one of the bleakest shows on television by nature of it reflecting so much of our reality, whether that's TV morning shows and news programs acting as propaganda for oppressive regimes, the killing of dissidents for dumb reasons, or the gut punch of an episode that was the Ghorman massacre. It's easy to look at "Andor" and think the show is just too dark and depressing, and were it not for our knowledge of "Rogue One" and the original trilogy, you'd be forgiven for having doubts that the Rebellion actually gets anything done.

Thankfully, Gilroy and his team know better than to just make a bleak and depressing show. Instead, season 2 of "Andor" had as many victories for the rebels as it had heart-wrenching moments of the Empire being the absolute worst. And sometimes, those highs and lows would come one right after another: Right after the Ghorman massacre, we had Mon Mothma deliver a killer speech at the Senate and effectively announce the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

In the end, even if some characters tragically lost their lives along the way, others did make it to the final credits — everyone thank Tony Gilroy for giving our boy B2EMO a happy ending. What's more, every single villain in "Andor" got the awful, righteous ending they deserved.